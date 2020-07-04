WhatsApp rolls out global brand campaign in India

Whatsapp on Saturday rolled out its brand campaign in India which narrates how people communicating using the Facebook-owned platform in a secure manner.

The campaign called ‘It's Between You' emphasises on WhatsApp's commitment to privacy, the company said in a statement.

The US based company collaborated with Bollywood director Gauri Shinde along with BBDO India to create two ads that highlight how its features like texts, video calls or even a voice message (which is end-to-end encrypted) help replicate in-person conversations, it said in a statement.

One ad is based on a true story about an elderly woman and her caregiver, who are now separated from each other.

The second story is at the other end of the spectrum of emotion, which is a light and fun film about a younger sister giving joyful courage to her elder one through a WhatsApp video call, when the latter feels vulnerable and hesitant to give her a haircut at home.

"With WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption, we come closest to replicating real-life interactions and that's when we can truly be ourselves. The conversations you have, the jokes you tell and the memories you relive belong to you and deserve to stay between you," said Avinash Pant, Director, Marketing at Facebook India.

Whatsapp, which has over 400 million users in India, earlier also ran a campaign to educate its users to check authenticity of messages before sharing it with others after the government asked the company to take steps to check spreading of fake news on its platform.