When and where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference outlining more details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference, on Thursday, at 4 pm, to detail the second part of the Atmanirbhar (Self-reliance) package.

She will be speaking, from Delhi, sharing more details of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

While addressing the press, on Wednesday at the National Media Centre, Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled details of the massive economic stimulus package, announced by the Prime Minister a day earlier, launching six relief measures for MSMEs, two measures each for EPF and NBFCs and MFIs, one each for DISCOMS, contractors, real estate, and three tax measures.

The finance minister said that essentially this is to spurt growth and to build a self-reliant India, which is why this initiative is called Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The five pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat are economy, infrastructure, system, demography and demand, the Finance Minister reiterated.

She also revised the definition of MSMEs in order to ensure the fair distribution of funds to the enterprises.

The economic package was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, in his address to the nation.

In his address, the PM spoke about being self-reliant in the 21st century and that the country must turn the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity.