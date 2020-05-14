When & where to watch FM Sitharaman's press conference

When and where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference outlining more details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 14 2020, 12:08 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 12:56 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wearing a home-made protective mask arrives to resume office, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 13, 2020. Ministers and senior government officers partly resumed offices today, since the lockdown. (PTI Photo)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference, on Thursday, at 4 pm, to detail the second part of the Atmanirbhar (Self-reliance) package.

She will be speaking, from Delhi, sharing more details of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

You can follow all the live updates of the presser and live info about the coronavirus outbreak on DH's special coverage here

The press meet will be screened live. You can watch the live stream on YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7jQ5JK9jJ0&feature=youtu.be

You can also follow live updates on the Finance Ministry's Twitter feedhttps://twitter.com/FinMinIndia

You can get live updates on the Finance Ministry's Facebook feedhttps://facebook.com/finmin.goi/

Read: Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's presser on May 13

While addressing the press, on Wednesday at the National Media Centre, Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled details of the massive economic stimulus package, announced by the Prime Minister a day earlier, launching six relief measures for MSMEs, two measures each for EPF and NBFCs and MFIs, one each for DISCOMS, contractors, real estate, and three tax measures. 

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The finance minister said that essentially this is to spurt growth and to build a self-reliant India, which is why this initiative is called Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The five pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat are economy, infrastructure, system, demography and demand, the Finance Minister reiterated.

She also revised the definition of MSMEs in order to ensure the fair distribution of funds to the enterprises. 

The economic package was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, in his address to the nation.

In his address, the PM spoke about being self-reliant in the 21st century and that the country must turn the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Ministry
Coronavirus lockdown
Narendra Modi
COVID-19
Finance

What's Brewing

Attacks deal Trump's long-shot Afghan peace push a blow

Attacks deal Trump's long-shot Afghan peace push a blow

Asymptomatic cats spread virus to other cats in lab

Asymptomatic cats spread virus to other cats in lab

'Nirav Modi told me he would get me killed'

'Nirav Modi told me he would get me killed'

Fake texts on ICMR lists on Dos, Don'ts post lockdown

Fake texts on ICMR lists on Dos, Don'ts post lockdown

RSS watchword Swadeshi could be BJP's next big thing

RSS watchword Swadeshi could be BJP's next big thing

How safe are our children from COVID-19?

How safe are our children from COVID-19?

 