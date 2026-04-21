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When oil prices spike, where does the money go?

As an energy economist and an international trade economist, we field a lot of questions during such episodes, because when oil prices go up, manufacturers, businesses and ultimately consumers pay more.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 06:40 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 06:40 IST
Business NewsTradeCrude OilOil

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