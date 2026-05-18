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When private is not always better: The Air India Story

The crash of Air India Flight AI-171 last June brought much of this into sharp focus.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 22:39 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 22:39 IST
AviationAir Indiabusinesslossair india crash

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