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Wholesale inflation rises to 42-month high of 8.3% in April

Crude petroleum inflation and natural gas jumped to 67.18 per cent from 35.98 percent in March, while inflation in crude petroleum alone soared to 88.06 percent from 51.57 per cent.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsInflationWPI inflation

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