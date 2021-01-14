Wholesale price-based inflation in December eases to 1.22%

The wholesale price-based inflation slowed to 1.22 per cent in December on easing food prices, as per government data released on Thursday.
The inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was 1.55 per cent in November 2020, and 2.76 per cent in December 2019.
The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 4.27 per cent in November 2020, to 0.92 per cent in December 2020, as per the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.
It is to be noted here that retail inflation had also dropped sharply to 4.59 per cent in December, mainly due to declining food prices.
Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years
K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade
Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations
Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show
DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'
'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie