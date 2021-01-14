December WPI inflation eases to 1.22%

Wholesale price-based inflation in December eases to 1.22%

  • Jan 14 2021, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 14:22 ist
Representative photo: Credit: AFP

The wholesale price-based inflation slowed to 1.22 per cent in December on easing food prices, as per government data released on Thursday.

The inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was 1.55 per cent in November 2020, and 2.76 per cent in December 2019.

The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 4.27 per cent in November 2020, to 0.92 per cent in December 2020, as per the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

It is to be noted here that retail inflation had also dropped sharply to 4.59 per cent in December, mainly due to declining food prices.

