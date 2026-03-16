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Wholesale price inflation at 11-month high of 2.13%; higher crude prices to push WPI higher

As per WPI data for February, inflation in manufactured products inched up to 2.92 per cent in February, from 2.86 per cent in the preceding month.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 12:43 IST
Business NewsInflationWPI inflation

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