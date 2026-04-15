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Wholesale price inflation jumps to 3-year high of 3.88% in March

High energy prices to push WPI inflation above 4 per cent in April: Analysts
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 08:42 IST
Business NewsMarketsWholesale price inflation

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