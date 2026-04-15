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Wholesale price inflation rises 3.88% in March on surge in crude rates

Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 2.13 per cent in the previous month and 2.25 per cent in March last year.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 08:42 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 08:42 IST
Business NewsMarketsWholesale price inflation

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