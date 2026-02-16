<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wholesale-price-inflation">Wholesale price inflation</a> extended upward momentum for the third straight month, at 1.81 per cent in January, driven by an uptick in prices of food, non-food articles, and manufactured items on a month-on-month basis, government data showed on Monday.</p><p>Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 2.51 per cent in January last year, while in the previous month (December 2025), it was 0.83 per cent.</p><p>"Positive rate of inflation in January 2026 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of basic metals, other manufacturing, non-food articles, food articles, and textiles, etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.</p>.Markets may transition into liquidity-driven phase.<p>According to WPI data, inflation in food articles was 1.55 per cent in January as against deflation of 0.43 per cent in December.</p><p>In vegetables, inflation was 6.78 per cent in January as against deflation of 3.50 per cent in December.</p><p>In the case of manufactured products, WPI inflation inched up to 2.86 per cent, as against 1.82 per cent in December.</p><p>Non-food articles category inflation spiked to 7.58 per cent in January, against 2.95 per cent in December.</p><p>Negative inflation, or deflation, continued in the fuel and power sectors, at 4.01 per cent in January, as against 2.31 per cent in December.</p><p>The country's retail inflation inched up to 2.75 per cent in January, data released last week showed.</p><p>The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced policy interest rates by 1.25 percentage points in the current fiscal year as inflation remained low.</p><p>The RBI mainly tracks retail inflation for deciding on benchmark interest rates. Earlier this month, the RBI retained key policy interest rates at 5.25 per cent.</p>