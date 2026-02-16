Menu
Wholesale price inflation rises to 9-month high of 1.81% in January

Food inflation, which was flat at 0.00% in December, picked up to 1.41% in January. Inflation in manufactured products jumped to 2.86% in January from 1.82% in the previous month.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 15:30 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 15:30 IST
