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Wholesale price inflation surges to 9.68% in May

The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday released the Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation data revising the base year to 2022-23, from 2011-12 earlier.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsInflationWPIWholesale price inflation

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