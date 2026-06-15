Wholesale price inflation surges to 9.68% in May

<p>New Delhi: India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/inflation">wholesale price inflation</a> spiked to 9.68 per cent in May driven by surge in prices of fuel, food items and selected manufactured products, as per data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.</p><p>The wholesale price rise in May was the sharpest in over three-and-a-half years. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation stood at 8.3 per cent in April and 3.88 per cent in March. The May WPI data is the first under the revised series with 2022-23 base year.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fuel">Fuel </a>and food were the key drivers of the wholesale price inflation during April-May. </p>.Retail inflation rises to 3.93% in May on higher food, fuel prices.<p>The wholesale fuel and power inflation soared to 30.33 per cent in May. Crude petroleum price was 61.51 per cent higher in May when compared with the same month last year.</p><p>The fuel and power segment has 14.1 per cent weight in the new WPI series. Crude petroleum and natural gas have been shifted to the ‘fuel and power’ category under the 2022-23 series from ‘primary articles’ category under the old series, which was based on 2011-12.</p><p>“While there has been an uptick in inflation across all major groups, the increase is notable for fuel & power and manufactured goods. This reflects the impact of the West Asia crisis on wholesale prices,” said Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge Ratings.</p><p> Food prices have been on an increasing trend since November 2025 and reached a 16-month high at 3.6 per cent in May.</p><p>There was a continued hardening in inflationary pressure in the manufactured products segment also. It rose to 7.5 per cent in May from 6.7 per cent recorded in the previous month. There was an uptick in prices across as many as 17 of the 22 sub-segments between these months.</p><p>“The impact of high global crude prices was evident in the manufactured products as well. While several sub-groups witnessed inflation, basic metals, chemicals, and textiles exerted an upward pressure,” said Megha Arora, Director, India Ratings and Research.</p><p>High global metal prices, and overall higher cost of imported inputs are likely to keep inflation in this segment high in the coming months, Arora added.</p><p>In addition to the WPI, the government has also launched the Producer Price Indices (PPIs) for the first time. In line with the WPI inflation, the output PPI increased to 9.4 per cent in May 2026 from 8.1 per cent in April.</p><p>Most heads of services PPI remained benign in January-March 2026 quarter, reflecting the fact that the current surge in inflationary pressures is supply driven and not demand driven, said Sinha. </p><p>“Overall, the introduction of the output PPI, trial input PPI, and the services PPI is a positive step towards aligning the domestic price indices with the global practices,” she added. </p><p>Analysts expressed hope that the deal between the United States and Iran to end war would help cool price rise in June and subsequent months.</p><p>“The recent cooling in global energy and commodity prices after the easing of tensions in West Asia is expected to provide respite to the WPI inflation print for June 2026,” said Rahul Agrawal, Principal Economist, ICRA.</p>