Why buying a home makes more sense than renting in 2024

In the current context, buying a property is a judicious decision for those who believe in buying. The prices have seen an upwards momentum and are slated to increase for at least next few years. There are no signs of prices dropping. In 1-3 years, new projects that are currently under-construction will be at peak pricing as they near completion. So, right now is a good time to buy. Over the last 2 years, the prices of real estate have appreciated a lot and that has attracted many investors to the market.