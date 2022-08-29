Why gender equality matters in business growth

A culture of equality is a proven multiplier of innovation and growth. Now more than ever, diverse perspectives are required to develop innovative solutions for a constantly changing world. In my experience, people perform to their fullest potential in environments that are truly inclusive – where every person feels seen, heard and valued for their unique strengths, life experiences and contributions.

In particular, women’s participation in the workforce in India is among the lowest across the world. Cultural norms, disproportionate share of care-giving responsibilities at home for women and a lack of support structures are some of the biggest contributors, and the pandemic has unfortunately exacerbated this. Getting more women to join the workforce and empowering them to build fulfilling careers, hence requires active collaboration between civil society, policymakers, academia and businesses.

Specifically, organisations need to commit to creating a gender-balanced workforce and ensure that workplace equality is treated like any other business priority – with clear goals, benchmarks, leadership alignment and a strong execution engine.

For example, at Accenture, in 2017 we set ourselves a global goal of achieving a gender-balanced workforce by 2025. We have also committed to women representing 30 per cent of our managing directors, globally by 2025. We track these metrics like any other business goal and are incredibly proud of the rapid strides we have made. Today, women constitute 47 per cent of our workforce and women leaders make up about 26 per cent of leadership roles at Accenture in India.

Organisations also need to back their intent and goals with tangible investments and enabling structures by taking a 360-degree view of the socio-cultural challenges that women face beyond the work environment. This includes having clearly defined policies such as flexible work options, initiatives focused on holistic wellbeing and structured programs that help women resume work after a maternity or a career break; and comprehensive benefits that provide for childcare and eldercare support, gender-neutral maternal and paternal leaves and comprehensive medical insurance coverage.

There need to be deliberate investments in continuous learning, upskilling and mentorship programs that empower women to be successful in their roles. Adequate representation of women in leadership is critical to inspire other women about their own future success. Guidance from female mentors who have experienced similar journeys can further help individuals navigate common challenges with confidence. Engaging men as sponsors and advocates for women is also critical to building a truly equal workplace.

Equality is not just imperative to growth, innovation and competitive differentiation, it is the right thing to do. And to accelerate equality for all diverse groups, including women, we need sustained effort from organisations to create a safe, inclusive and empowering environment.

(The writer is Managing Director and Lead – HR, Accenture in India)