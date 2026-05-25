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Why global capital is turning cautious on India

hether the current cycle will follow a familiar pattern, and on what timeline, will ultimately be determined by forces well beyond Indian shores, even as the underlying economic story at home continues to do much of the heavy lifting.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 20:38 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 20:38 IST
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