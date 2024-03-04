Why is India’s startup community up in arms against Google’s Play Store?

Why did Google remove some apps from its Playstore?

In a blog post on March 1, Google informed that 10 companies, which it did not name, have not been paying a fee charged to developers who sell in-app digital goods. As per Google, these companies have been avoiding the fee for the past three years by way of court orders, even as they pay for similar services on other app stores. The tech giant charges a service fee of 15-30 per cent from developers for in-app purchases and subscriptions, depending on the type of app/service and the annual revenue it generates on Google Play.



Apps removed from the store included several matrimony apps like Shaadi.com, Matrimony.com, Bharat Matrimony, and Christian Matrimony, along with Info Edge’s Naukri and 99acres, Alt Balaji’s Altt, and dating service QuackQuack, among many others, for offering their own payment gateways and not complying with Google’s billing policies.