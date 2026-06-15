Why some income tax returns get picked for scrutiny

<p>Every year, crores of taxpayers file their income tax returns. In most cases, the return is processed, refund is issued wherever applicable, and the matter ends there. Only a very small percentage, generally less than 1% of the returns filed, are selected for scrutiny, where the Tax Department verifies the return in detail.</p>.<p>However, taxpayers should understand that scrutiny selection is increasingly data-driven. The Department has access to information from Form 26AS, AIS, TIS, TDS returns, SFT reports, bank data, property registration data, mutual fund and share transaction data, foreign remittance data and other third-party information. The return filed by the taxpayer is compared with this information.</p>.Bengaluru | 43% of property tax target collected in two months.<p>Broadly, scrutiny cases may arise in two ways. The first is compulsory scrutiny. The second is risk-based scrutiny.</p>.<p>CBDT, in its recently-issued guidelines for compulsory selection of returns for scrutiny, has mentioned specific categories such as search cases, survey cases, reassessment cases, cases where exemption is claimed by trusts or institutions despite cancellation or non-approval of registration, cases involving recurring additions in earlier years above specified limits, and cases where specific information regarding tax evasion is received from investigation, intelligence, law enforcement or regulatory agencies.</p>.<p>For a normal salaried taxpayer, pensioner, investor, landlord, professional or small business owner, scrutiny is more likely to arise through risk-based selection. In such cases, the common issues are mismatches in data or incomplete reporting of income and transactions.</p>.<p>For example, interest income appearing in AIS may not have been offered in the return. Dividend income may be missed because no tax was deducted. Capital gains from shares, mutual funds or property may not match with broker statements, AIS or Form 26AS. A property sale may be reported by the buyer through TDS, but the seller may not have properly disclosed capital gains. Foreign assets, ESOPs, RSUs, foreign bank accounts or foreign income may not have been reported in the relevant schedule.</p>.<p>High-value transactions can also attract attention, especially when they are not consistent with the income declared. Purchase or sale of property, large cash deposits, high credit card payments, foreign travel, overseas remittances or large investments may raise questions if the source is not properly explained.</p>.Online filing for ITR-2 2026-27 enabled on e-Filing portal, Income Tax Dept announces.<p>Taxpayers should also be careful while reporting exempt income and claiming deductions. Claiming agricultural income, gifts, inheritance, exempt capital gains, maturity proceeds, HRA, donations, housing loan interest, insurance, medical expenditure or capital gains exemption under Sections such as 54 or 54EC is not wrong, if the claim is genuine. However, if such claims are unusually large compared to the taxpayer’s income profile, they may invite a notice or clarification.</p>.<p>Today, scrutiny assessments are conducted through the faceless assessment system. Notices, replies, documents and explanations are generally handled through the income tax portal. Therefore, the quality of written reply and documentary evidence becomes important.</p>.<p>The best way to reduce unnecessary scrutiny risk is to file a complete and accurate return. Before filing, taxpayers should compare AIS, TIS and Form 26AS with Form 16, bank statements, interest certificates, dividend statements, capital gains reports, property documents, rent details and foreign income records.</p>.<p>Scrutiny is not something to fear, but it should not be taken casually. A properly reconciled return, complete disclosure and good documentation are the best protections against avoidable tax notices. This is the tax filing season, prevention is better than cure.</p>