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Why some income tax returns get picked for scrutiny

Broadly, scrutiny cases may arise in two ways. The first is compulsory scrutiny. The second is risk-based scrutiny.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 23:53 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 23:53 IST
Business NewsIncome TaxTax

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