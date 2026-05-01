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Will AI chat interfaces shift demand away from delivery apps? This is what Deepinder Goyal says

In India, where food delivery and quick commerce are already part of daily urban life, the next shift could be from opening multiple apps to simply telling an assistant what you need.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 14:40 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 14:40 IST
Business NewsAIFood DeliveryTrendingDeepinder Goyal

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