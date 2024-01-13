Winners of Infosys Prize 2023 announced; two Bangalore-based researchers awarded

Bengaluru: The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on Saturday awarded the winners of the Infosys Prize 2023 at a felicitation ceremony here.

The winners were conferred the prize for their contributions across six fields — Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Professor, Sustainable Energy Engineering, IIT-Kanpur (Engineering and Computer Science); Jahnavi Phalkey, Founding Director, Science Gallery Bengaluru (Humanities); Arun Kumar Shukla, Professor, Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, IIT-Kanpur (Life Sciences); Bhargav Bhatt, Fernholz Joint Professor at the Institute for Advanced Study and Princeton University (Mathematical Sciences); Mukund Thattai, Professor, Biochemistry, Biophysics and Bioinformatics, National Centre for Biological Sciences (Physical Sciences); and Karuna Mantena, Professor, Political Science, Columbia University (Social Sciences).

The Infosys Prize consists of a gold medal, a citation, and a purse of USD 100,000.