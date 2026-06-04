Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia earns Rs 49.6 crore in FY26

<p>Bengaluru: Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Dirctor Srinivas Pallia took home about Rs 49.6 crore ($5.29 million) in FY26, according to the IT services firm's latest 20-F filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.</p>.<p>This is a 7% decline, compared to Rs 53.4 crore in FY25. His salary and allowances stood at $1.65 million, commission and variable pay were $1.05 million and $2.47 million in other benefits.</p>.<p>Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji's total compensation declined to Rs 7.3 crore ($773,213) in FY26. Premji's remuneration more than doubled from Rs 6.4 crore in FY24 to about Rs 13.7 crore ($1.6 million) in FY25, due to increase in the company's net profit.</p>.<p>Pallia's total compensation is lower than Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Dirctor Salil Parekh's compensation of Rs 82.6 crore, but higher than TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Dirctor K Krithivasan's remuneration of Rs 28 crore in FY26.</p>.<p><strong>Employee strength</strong></p>.<p>The company said in the report that as of March 31, 2026, including its subsidiaries, it had 240,000 employees. As of March 31, 2024, 2025, and 2026, more than 41,000, 38,000, and 38,000, respectively, employees were located outside India.</p>.<p>"We have increasingly focused on hiring local resources in the countries where we operate. Highly-trained and motivated people are critical to the success of our business," it said.</p>.<p>The company pointed out its risks related to the markets it operates. In its annual report, it mentioned that the company is also exposed to the economic, market and fiscal conditions in the UK and the EU.</p>