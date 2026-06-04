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Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia earns Rs 49.6 crore in FY26

This is a 7% decline, compared to Rs 53.4 crore in FY25. His salary and allowances stood at $1.65 million, commission and variable pay were $1.05 million and $2.47 million in other benefits.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 22:03 IST
Business NewsWipro

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