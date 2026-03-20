<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/it-services">IT services</a> firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wipro">Wipro</a> has launched a new hub at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat</a> International <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/finance">Finance</a> Tec-City (GIFT City), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gandhinagar">Gandhinagar</a>.</p>.<p>The firm said this expansion into GIFT City creates a strong foundation to accelerate the development of next‑generation, consulting-led and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a>‑first <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/financial-services">financial services</a> capabilities.</p>.<p>Aligned with Wipro Intelligence–the unified suite of AI‑powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings–the new hub will support the delivery of advanced solutions across areas such as digital banking and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/capital-market">capital markets</a>, along with regulatory <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/technology">technology</a>, risk and compliance, and core platform modernisation initiatives.</p>.<p>Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Limited, said, “Wipro’s presence at GIFT City is a strategic investment to scale the impact of Wipro Intelligence for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/global">global</a> BFSI industry."</p>.<p>"By combining our consulting‑led, AI‑powered transformation and delivery capabilities with deep domain expertise and a strong innovation culture within a high‑quality talent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ecosystem">ecosystem</a>, we are enabling deeper client engagement and long‑term value creation," Jain added.</p>.L&T and Nvidia to build India’s largest GW-scale AI factory.<p>The hub will offer 150 ready‑to‑deploy seats, with the flexibility to scale up to 500 seats based on client demand.</p>.<p>Wipro on Friday also announced the launch of its Wipro AI-Data Centre (DC) solution, a standardised and secure stack designed to accelerate enterprise‑scale AI adoption, while modernising core data centre environments and transforming customer experience operations.</p>.<p>“Customer experience transformation requires AI solutions that are scalable, secure, and infrastructure‑ready,” said Satish Yadavalli, Global Business Head – Cloud, Infrastructure and Security Services, Wipro Limited.</p>.<p>“With the launch of our <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nvidia">NVIDIA</a>-powered AI-DC solution, we will be able to support organisations in modernising their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/data-centres">data centres</a> while preparing for AI‑native workloads and helping them securely deploy and manage AI solutions across business functions.</p>.<p>At the core of the AI-DC solution is Wipro Intelligence integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, which will further enable us to orchestrate, govern, and scale NVIDIA‑powered AI across real‑world environments," he added. </p>