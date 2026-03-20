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Wipro launches AI-focused hub at GIFT City, unveils new data centre solution

The hub will offer 150 ready‑to‑deploy seats, with the flexibility to scale up to 500 seats based on client demand.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 13:44 IST
GujaratWiproIT servicesfinancial servicesbusinessGandhinagarData centregift

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