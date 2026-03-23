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Wipro launches Innovation Lab in Seoul to boost AI-led transformation

With the launch of the Seoul Innovation Lab, Wipro now operates nine innovation facilities globally, including five across the APMEA region.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 12:02 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 12:02 IST
SeoulSouth KoreaWiprobusiness

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