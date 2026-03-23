Wipro launches Innovation Lab in Seoul to boost AI-led transformation

<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/wipro-signs-multi-year-contract-with-trustage-3928162">Wipro </a>Limited on Monday announced the expansion of its business operations in South Korea. The expansion includes an enlarged office footprint in Seoul, the launch of an Innovation Lab, as part of the Wipro Innovation Network (WIN), and continued investment in local talent to support South Korean clients locally and globally.</p><p>South Korea has emerged as a major global innovation hub, with leadership across semiconductors, advanced technology, automotive engineering, and industrial manufacturing. Wipro said its expanded presence reflects the growing importance of Korea in shaping global innovation and the increasing demand from South Korean enterprises for AI‑led transformation that can scale across markets.</p><p>With the launch of the Seoul Innovation Lab, Wipro now operates nine innovation facilities globally, including five across the APMEA region.</p><p>Vinay Firake, CEO of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa) Strategic Market Unit, Wipro Limited, said, “South Korea is a strategic growth market for Wipro and an increasingly important centre of global innovation. By strengthening local capabilities, connecting Korea more deeply into our global delivery and innovation network, and co‑innovating closely with clients, we aim to help enterprises translate innovation into measurable business outcomes.”</p><p>The IT services firm employs several hundred professionals in South Korea and continues to make sustained investments in the local ecosystem.</p>.Wipro launches AI-focused hub at GIFT City, unveils new data centre solution.<p>The Seoul Innovation Lab will serve as a space for close collaboration with South Korean clients and ecosystem partners, enabling co‑creation, rapid experimentation, and solution development, Wipro said. </p><p>The lab will focus primarily on technology, automotive, and industrial sectors, supporting use cases such as intelligent product engineering, software‑defined vehicles, smart manufacturing, supply‑chain optimisation, and AI‑enabled operations. </p><p>The expansion also builds on Wipro’s acquisition of the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company, completed last year. As part of the integration, more than 5,000 professionals, including senior leaders across South Korea, the Americas, Europe, and India, have joined Wipro. This has significantly strengthened Wipro’s product engineering and digital transformation capabilities, with South Korea playing an important role in serving clients across Asia and globally, the IT services firm added.</p>