Wipro quarterly net profit nearly flat at Rs 2,390 cr

IT firm Wipro's profit was marginally up at Rs 2,390.4 cr in the April-June quarter. Its total income almost flat at Rs 15,571.4 cr for the quarter.

The year-on-year consolidated net profit stood at 2,390 crore rupees against 2,388 crore rupees in the same quarter in 2019.

The consolidated revenue was up and stood at 14,913 crore rupees compared to 14,716 crore rupees a year ago.

Wipro's IT services consolidated revenue was marginally up at 14,596 crore rupees against 14,351 crores in the same quarter last year.