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Wipro to acquire additional 20% stake in Aggne Global for $28.5 mllion

The transaction is expected to be completed by June 5, 2026.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 13:09 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 13:09 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsWipro

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