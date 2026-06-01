<p>Bengaluru: IT services company <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wipro">Wipro's</a> step-down subsidiary, Wipro IT Services, LLC, will acquire an additional 20 per cent stake in Aggne Global Inc for $28.5 million. With this, the company's overall shareholding in Aggne will reach 80 per cent.<br><br>The transaction is expected to be completed by June 5, 2026. Aggne Group is a fast-growing Insurtech company offering a wide range of AI- and Intellectual Property-driven services.<br><br>The company's annual turnover stood at $27.5 million in FY26.</p>.Wipro board approves its biggest-ever Rs 15,000 crore share buyback at Rs 250 apiece.<p><br>In a BSE filing, Wipro said this additional stake purchase in Aggne will further strengthen the company's competitive advantage in the insurance sector, particularly in driving AI and IP-led transformations for the Property & Casualty Insurance (P&C) sector.<br><br>In February, Wipro announced its investment in Aggne to strengthen consulting and services capabilities in the insurance sector.<br><br>“Aggne’s unique capabilities will allow us to significantly strengthen our value proposition in a fast-growing part of the insurance sector,” Ritesh Talapatra, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Insurance, Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit, Wipro Limited, had said.<br><br>Founded in 2019, Aggne is incorporated in the US and India, with offices in Tampa, Florida, and Hyderabad, India. The company has 230 employees based in India and the US.</p>