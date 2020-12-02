Wipro wins multi-year contract from Verifone

Wipro wins multi-year contract from Verifone

"Leveraging its global engineering support team, Wipro will accelerate time-to-market for Verifone assisting it to transform its customer partnerships", a Wipro said.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2020, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 21:10 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Wipro Limited on Wednesday announced that it has won a multi-year contract from Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce solutions, to drive agility across its cloud services offerings.

Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro said it would develop new features, capabilities and interfaces for Verifones Cloud Services offerings, enabling seamless and flexible transaction processing for the company.

"Leveraging its global engineering support team, Wipro will accelerate time-to-market for Verifone assisting it to transform its customer partnerships", a Wipro statement said.

"Buying patterns have been disrupted by the pandemic and the payment industry is undergoing an overhaul, accelerated by the cashless economy and contactless payments. We look forward to supporting Verifone navigate this upward trend and bring enhanced value through our deep expertise in Cloud Engineering offerings, saidHarmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice-President, Engineering and R&D Services, Wipro Limited.

Bruce Gureck, Executive Vice-President, Global Product and Engineering, Verifone, said: "Wipro services will complement our in-house talent, tools and expertise to ensure we remain the most trusted, secure and innovative payments company, particularly in terms of providing a flexible, all- encompassing omnichannel commerce solution."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Wipro
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 