<p>Bengaluru: For the country's self-made entrepreneurs, Bengaluru remains the leading hub as 88 founders reside in the city, including Razorpay's Harshil Mathur, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath and Groww's Harsh Jain. IDFC FIRST Private Banking and Hurun India on Wednesday released the third edition of IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025.</p>.<p>The list ranks 200 companies headquartered in India based on their market capitalisation for listed companies and valuations for unlisted ones.</p>.<p>The cumulative value of all companies on the list stood at Rs 42 lakh crore ($469 billion) in 2025, up from Rs 36 lakh crore ($431 billion) last year, a 15% growth.</p>.<p>Bengaluru also retains its position as the country's top startup hub, with 52 companies, down by 14 from last year. With 41 companies, Mumbai ranks second, followed by Gurugram with 36 companies.</p>.<p>While Gurugram-based food delivery platform Eternal's founder Deepinder Goyal tops the list for the first time with a valuation of Rs 3.2 lakh crore, a 27% increase from last year, Bengaluru-headquartered Swiggy's co-founders Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy hold the fifth spot with a valuation of Rs 1.06 lakh crore, a 5% increase from last year. Swiggy operates in over 680 cities across the country.</p>.<p>The top-10 youngest self-made entrepreneurs (under 32), also include Bengaluru-based ShareChat's Ankush Sachdeva, Slice's Rajan Bajaj, and TruAlt Bioenergy Viraj Nirani.</p>.<p>The list also features a cohort of veteran founders, and Ashok Soota (82 years) of Happiest Minds Technologies tops the list, followed by Star Health and Allied Insurance Company founder V Jagannathan (80). Dr Devi Prasad Shetty (72) of Narayana Hrudayalaya is also featured among the top 10.</p>.<p>Women entrepreneurs are making significant strides in building some of the most valuable businesses, and 20 women are featured in the list. With a company valuation of Rs 67,500 crore, Falguni Nayar and Adwaita Nayar of Nykaa lead the list. ACKO General Insurance (valuation of Rs 13,300 crore) Founder Ruchi Deepak, Amagi's Srividhya Srinivasan (Rs 13,300 crore) and Hasura's Rajoshi Ghosh (Rs 8,900 crore) are also featured among the top 10.</p>.<p>Also, InterGlobe Aviation co-founders Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal enter the top-3 this year, with a valuation of Rs 2.2 lakh crore. InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, dominates the country's aviation market with over 65% domestic market share.</p>.<p>Hurun India Founder and Chief Researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said five companies founded post-2020 are now collectively valued at Rs 78,000 crore. "These entrepreneurs are driving growth and contributing to nation-building, with employee benefits increasing from Rs 54,000 crore to Rs 57,200 crore this year, reflecting their investment in people," he added.</p>