With an eye on the AI pie, Telangana set to host Global AI summit

The Telangana government is also expected to unveil its ambitious AI City project. Spanning 200 acres near Hyderabad, the AI City will serve as a central hub for global tech giants and local talent to collaborate on transformative AI innovations.

Global AI experts, including Sal Khan from Khan Academy, Daniela Combe from IBM, Peter Diamandis from the XPRIZE Foundation, among other influential figures are expected to participate in the Summit.

The summit will showcase thought leadership sessions, fireside chats, high-profile panel discussions, and interactive sessions, featuring contributions from prominent industry leaders such as the World Bank, WHO, and NVIDIA. Key topics will include AI’s role in social good, regulatory challenges, and the future trajectory of AI across various sectors.

“The Global AI Summit 2024 represents a pivotal moment for Telangana as we bring together the world's foremost experts to explore and advance artificial intelligence. This summit not only highlights our commitment to innovation but also positions Telangana at the forefront of the global AI landscape. We are excited to showcase our capabilities, including the upcoming AI City, and collaborate on solutions that will drive progress and benefit society,” remarked Telangana IT and industries minister, Duddila Sridhar Babu.

The two-day event will feature an extensive agenda with four parallel tracks, including a central plenary main track and dedicated sessions each day, designed to offer in-depth perspectives on AI advancements, practical applications, and future opportunities.

“The Global AI Summit 2024 will gather some of the brightest minds in AI, including tech innovators, policymakers, academics, and industry leaders. This prestigious event reflects Telangana's rising prominence in the global tech community and its commitment to shaping the future of AI. As an annual flagship event, the Telangana Global AI Summit is poised to drive innovation and influence the AI landscape, solidifying Telangana’s role as a pioneering force in global AI advancements,” said a senior official of Telangana's IT department.