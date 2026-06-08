With Cambodia's addition, here are 9 countries where Indians can make payments using UPI

<p>To make payments easier for Indian travellers, the government launched the Unified Payments Interface (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/upi">UPI</a>) system in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cambodia">Cambodia</a> earlier in June, making it the ninth country to partner with India for cashless money transfer. </p><p>The nation is added to a list of countries where India has partnered with the local banks and governments for cross-border payment via QR codes. The service is said to be available to over 4.5 million merchant outlets in Cambodia. </p><p>Here is the full list of countries where usage of UPI payments has been launched: </p>.UPI transactions hit record high of Rs 29.9 lakh crore in May.<p><strong>Singapore</strong></p><p>UPI was launched in Singapore in 2023, according to an official media release by the Singaporean government. </p><p>"This will enable customers of participating financial institutions in Singapore and India to send and receive funds between bank accounts or e-wallets across the two countries in real-time," the government said in a statement. </p><p>"They can do this using just the mobile phone number, UPI identity, or Virtual Payment Address(VPA)," the statement informed. </p><p><strong>United Arab Emirates (UAE)</strong></p><p>The UPI RuPay card service was officially launched in the UAE in 2024, with PM Modi and UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reached an agreement on interlinking of the instant payment platforms - UPI and AANI (UAE).</p><p>It further enabled services for Indian travellers or NRIs in UAE to make UPI payments through QR code through Point of Sale machines. </p><p><strong>France</strong></p><p>India's Embassy in France announced on February 2024 that the UPI was introduced at the iconic Eiffel Tower. It was the first merchant to offer UPI payments in France, with the service extended to other merchants in the tourism and retail space across France and the Europe continent. </p>.You can now use Face ID or fingerprint for UPI payment on Paytm; here's how to do it.<p><strong>Mauritius</strong></p><p>In February 2024, the UPI services were launched in Mauritius. India's RuPay card services were also introduced as an option for global card payment.</p><p>"The extension of RuPay card services in Mauritius will enable Mauritian banks to issue cards based on RuPay mechanism in Mauritius and facilitate usage of RuPay card for settlements both in India and Mauritius," an MEA statement added.</p><p><strong>Sri Lanka</strong></p><p>UPI services were rolled out in Sri Lanka in 2024, alongside Mauritius, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ranil Wickremesinghe witnessed the launch. It came amid increasing bilateral ties with the two countries. </p>.Tutorial: Here's how to do cardless cash withdrawals at ATM with Paytm.<p><strong>Nepal</strong></p><p>The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) commenced UPI operations in Nepal in 2024, offering QR-enabled payment services. On Sunday (June 7), an agreement was reached to allow payments by Nepali citizens during their visit in India, as previously it was operational only for Indian nationals while in Nepal.</p><p><strong>Bhutan</strong></p><p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Bhutanese counterpart, Lyonpo Namgay Tshering launched BHIM–UPI in July 2021, making Bhutan the first foreign country to adopt UPI standards for its QR deployment. </p><p><strong>Qatar</strong></p><p>In partnership with Qatar National Bank, NPCI International Payments Limited launched UPI in 2025. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted its potential to connect people and strengthen international ties. He also called it a significant milestone "in building a future-ready partnership between India and Qatar."</p>