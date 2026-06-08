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With Cambodia's addition, here are 9 countries where Indians can make payments using UPI

The nation is added to a list of countries where India has partnered with the local banks and governments for cross-border payment via QR codes.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 07:15 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 07:15 IST
India NewsWorld newsCambodiaUPI

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