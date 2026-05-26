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With over 220 GCCs, 14 'Emerging Cities' grow at nearly 11% CAGR, job openings record 42% growth

Yet the vast majority of this activity has remained concentrated in six tier I cities- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, and the NCR.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:16 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGDPJobs

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