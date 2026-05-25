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With recent depreciation, rupee may be undervalued: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

The comments come just ahead of the central bank’s next rate decision on June 5.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeRBI

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