With T3, Kempgowda airport eyeing a traffic of 90-100 million passengers

“With the P&W issues not subsiding for at least the next six months, we will continue to see challenges in the capacity front and hence passenger traffic,” Raghunath highlighted. While international traffic is recovering, various players in the market are also struggling with shortages of metal (aircraft) and crew in the post-Covid world, Raghunath said. “That also will get better over the next 12 months. So by next summer, you will see some stabilisation” he added.