With 'work from home' culture on rise, houses with large space to be in demand: HDFC MD

The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown reaffirmed the importance of home ownership, and there is a growing need for apartments with larger spaces with work from home becoming a new normal, HDFC managing director Renu Sud Karnad said on Wednesday.

Aiming to capture this demand, HDFC Ltd, the country's leading housing finance company, said it is hosting an online property show featuring over 150 projects from more than 75 developers in the Delhi NCR region.

The company plans to extend this to properties in the Mumbai Region next week, HDFC said in a statement.

HDFC's online fair is an end-to-end technology platform, providing home seekers real-time information and connecting every phase of the home buying process at one place.

Starting on June 10, 2020, the Delhi online property showcase is a month long event.

HDFC will provide home loan facility to those homebuyers who move forward with their decision to own a home, it said.

"The last two months have been very difficult world over. But what has been reassuring in these trying times is the safety and security that one felt in one's home," Karnad said, referring to the lockdown imposed on March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus infections.

"Also with work from home being the new normal, particularly for working couples and young professionals, the need for homes with larger spaces is on the rise. We believe that all this has not only reaffirmed the importance of a home, but has also built a sense of urgency to own a home," she said.

In view of this heightened feeling for home ownership, the company has decided to host a series of online property shows, with information, projects and properties focused on specific cities or regions, Karnad said.

HDFC Ltd said it has assisted more than 77 Lakh customers in acquiring their own home over the last 4 decades.