Wockhardt denies allegations of rent payment by Carol Info, its connection with SEBI orders

On Friday, Pawan Khera said that between 2018 and 2024, Madhabi Buch - as a whole-time member and later chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - had been receiving rental income amounting to Rs 2.16 crore from Carol Info Services, a company affiliated to Wockhardt.