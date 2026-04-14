Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Women account for 39% of gold loan originations

According to TransUnion CIBIL’s Gold Loan Landscape Report, strong growth among women is visible not only in southern markets but also across western and northern states.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 18:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 18:16 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsCommodities

Follow us on :

Follow Us