Women now account for over 15% of the total investor base: CoinDCX

<p>Bengaluru: Women are now actively investing in digital assets like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/the-hype-and-hard-truths-of-cryptocurrency-3705021">cryptocurrency</a>, as they now account for over 15 per cent of the total investor base. Ahead of International Women's Day, CoinDCX released new data indicating a sharp rise in women’s participation in the country's crypto markets. According to platform insights, the number of women investors grew 116.8 per cent in the latest annual growth cycle.</p><p>In its report, CoinDCX said women investors are approaching crypto markets with a research-driven and diversified strategy. On average, women investors hold four different digital assets in their portfolios. Popular assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Cardano, XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Avalanche.</p><p>While tier-1 cities account for around 50 per cent of women investors, over 40 per cent participation now comes from tier-II and non-metro cities. Among metros, leading participation is seen in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, while emerging cities such as Bhubaneswar, Vadodara, and Kochi are witnessing increasing adoption.</p><p>Sumit Gupta, Co-founder of CoinDCX, said, "Our data clearly shows that women are not merely entering crypto; they are participating with discipline, research-driven conviction, and a long-term perspective. The strong acceleration in 2025, particularly across tier-II and tier-III cities, signals a structural shift toward deeper financial inclusion."</p>.Two strategies to help women invest better in equities.<p>Crypto trading and investing platform CoinSwitch, in its findings, revealed that 62 per cent of women respondents are very likely to invest in crypto in the next 6–12 months, while another 23 per cent say they are somewhat likely to invest, indicating a strong pipeline of new female investors entering the market. Only three per cent said they are unlikely to invest, reflecting growing curiosity and confidence among women toward digital assets.</p><p>Millennial and mid-career women are leading this trend. Women aged 25–34 account for 43 per cent of respondents, while 28 per cent fall within the 35–44 age group.</p><p>The survey also highlighted that eight per cent who depend on professional advisors, compared to 18 per cent who rely on friends or family, and about 57 per cent say they make crypto investment decisions independently.</p><p>“Women in India are showing a growing interest in crypto, but what stands out is the thoughtful way many are approaching it. The survey indicates that women are gradually exploring digital assets as part of a diversified portfolio while actively seeking reliable information and education before investing,” said Balaji Srihari, VP- Business, CoinSwitch.</p>