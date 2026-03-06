<p>Mumbai: Representation of women in job postings in India rose 19 per cent year-on-year, with hiring expanding across senior roles, higher salary brackets, emerging technology positions and tier II markets, a report said on Friday.</p>.<p>Women's representation in job postings in India grew 19 per cent year-on-year, marking one of the strongest expansions in recent years, according to Women in the Indian Workforce 2026, a hiring trends report released by foundit.</p>.<p>A notable shift in employer intent was witnessed as women are increasingly being hired across seniority levels, higher salary bands, emerging technology roles, and tier II markets, it added.</p>.<p>"We are seeing encouraging momentum in how women are being hired across India. Opportunities are expanding beyond entry-level roles into senior positions, higher salary brackets, and growing talent hubs across tier II cities. While a large share of openings still falls below Rs 10 LPA, the broader trend indicates that access to diverse and higher-value roles for women is steadily improving," foundit VP - Marketing Anupama Bhimrajka said.</p>.<p>The 'Women in the Indian Workforce 2026' report is based on job-posting trends between February 2025 and February 2026 on the foundit platform.</p>.Tech hiring picks up: India reports 8% rise in February talent demand after long slowdown.<p>Further, the report revealed that geographically, women-represented opportunities are expanding beyond metro cities.</p>.<p>Tier II and III locations now account for 44 per cent of job postings featuring women's representation, up from 41 per cent in 2025, while tier I cities make up the remaining 56 per cent, down from 59 per cent.</p>.<p>Within this, women-preferred postings in tier II cities grew 22 per cent year-on-year, with cities such as Jaipur, Coimbatore, Indore, and Kochi emerging among the fastest-growing hubs.</p>.<p>Functionally, the report revealed that the talent mix is shifting toward roles closer to technology, revenue generation, and decision-making.</p>.<p>Women's representation increased in IT to 34 per cent from 32 per cent in the previous year, especially in Data and Analytics.</p>.<p>Sales and business development grew to 16 per cent, while Marketing and Communications saw a similar uptick to 16 per cent, it said.</p>.<p>However, areas where women have traditionally been concentrated recorded slight declines, with Customer Service/BPO dropping to 10 per cent from 12 per cent and Human Resources to 20 per cent from 21 per cent last year.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, women representation in emerging tech roles grew to 31 per cent from 26 per cent in the previous year.</p>.<p>As the demand-supply gap narrows, organisations are more effectively converting education into employment, pointing to a more inclusive tech ecosystem ahead, it added.</p>