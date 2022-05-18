Remote work likely to continue even post-Covid pandemic

Work-from-home option likely to continue even post-Covid-19 pandemic

Tata Steel had, in December 2020, introduced the 'Agile Working Model' policy, which offered its employees with two different types of jobs

Even as the Covid-19 cases in the country are dropping once again following a brief surge, many companies are resuming the option to work from home for their employees.

According to a report by the Economic Times, 50 per cent of the companies have given the option to work from home to their employees.

Tata Steel had, in December 2020, introduced the 'Agile Working Model' policy, which offered its employees with two different types of jobs -- 'absolute work from home' and 'flexi work from home'. Under these, the former category enabled employees to work from any location in India, while the latter laid out remote work options for those employees who need to be based in a certain city, an option to work from home for unlimited days.

The survey mentioned in the report also suggested that a majority of big companies and organisations are hiring employees for permanent WFH roles as well as hybrid options wherein the employees can either choose to work from offices or from their homes.
 

