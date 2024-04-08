Working around stalled inflows in MF schemes investing overseas

While Investing in International markets, it is important to know what the value of the underlying security is – and one indication is to look at live trading futures and the iNAVs published by the ETF manager. Like any stock, buying at a discount and selling at a premium may be employed. A word of caution though – most of these investments add an additional layer of complexity and therefore risk – the currency fluctuations. It may therefore be prudent to look at these funds as a part of an allocation rather than in isolation, not in the least because of differential taxation as compared with domestic equity investments.