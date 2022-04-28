World Coal Association partners with Gainwell to promote sustainable coal mining

World Coal Association (WCA) has partnered with Gainwell Engineering to promote sustainable coal mining in India.

It is the manufacturing arm of Gainwell Commosales Private Limited (formerly Tractors India Private Limited).

Gainwell aims to reduce India’s dependence on imported equipment for underground mining from its manufacturing facility at Panagarh in West Bengal.

The partnership is also aimed at reducing the country's dependency on the import of coal mining equipment and instead, manufacture state-of-the-art equipment locally to augment domestic production of coal sustainably.

Adani Group and the Coal Preparation Society of India are part of WCA, which is a body representing global coal companies.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22, coal demand in India is projected in the range of 1.3-1.5 billion tonnes by 2030, an increase of 63% from current demand.

Michelle Manook, CEO, World Coal Association said “Coal is not disappearing; it is simply transitioning to a more sustainable model. Every member of the coal value chain in every country can do something directly and/or indirectly to support the evolution of coal through clean technologies”.