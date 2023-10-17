WPI inflation in negative zone for 6th month in a row

However, there was a sequential rise in the prices of manufactured products. Deflation in manufactured products stood at 2.37% in August. “Manufactured goods witnessed a sequential rise in prices, indicating a recovery is underway in the sector,” said Mohit Rahlan, Chief Executive Officer, TIW Capital.

Fuel and power became cheaper by 3.35% in September when compared with the price level of the same month last year. Fuel and power has 13.15% weight in the WPI. However, primary articles, which have 22.62% weight in the WPI, became costlier by 3.7% in September on a year-on-year basis.