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WPI to PPI: Centre to replace Wholesale Price Inflation with Producer Price Index

Service PPI will be released for the Q4 of 2025-26 along with the back series from Q1 of 2023-24 to Q3 of 2025-26.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 13:14 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 13:14 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsWholesale Price IndexWPIPPIWholesale price inflation

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