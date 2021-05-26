Xiaomi reports 55% surge in Q1 revenue

Xiaomi reports 55% surge in Q1 revenue

Revenue rose to 76.88 billion yuan ($12 billion) in the quarter ended March 31

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • May 26 2021, 17:15 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 17:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp reported first-quarter revenue growth of 55% on Wednesday, above analyst expectations, as it nabbed market share from one-time market leader Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Revenue rose to 76.88 billion yuan ($12 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, from 49.70 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts expected revenue of 74.5 billion yen, according to Refinitiv data.

