Xiaomi unveils premium Mi QLED TV 75 smart TV series in India

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi on Friday (April 23) unveiled the Mi QLED TV 75 smart TV series, the company's most premium product to date in India.

The new Mi QLED TV flaunts an edge-to-edge massive 75-inch display with minimalistic bezels. It sports a top-notch metal finish and comes with a new premium ‘floating stand’ that adds a new dimension to the latest flagship and promises to offer a theatre-like experience at home.

The Mi QLED TV 75 offers more than one billion true-to-life colours and an 100% color spectrum. It comes with 192 zones of full array dynamic local dimming enabling deeper blacks and brighter whites, bringing the contrast ratio of this TV to an incredible 10,000:1.

It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and 120 display refresh rate. Combining Reality FLow120, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and HDMI 2.1 ports with stunning picture quality, Mi QLED TV 75 offers an immersive gameplay experience. It also comes packed with an array of six speakers that produce an output of 30W- comprising two tweeters and four woofers for clear three-dimensional audio with rich bass.

The Mi QLED TV is powered Android TV 10-based PatchWall out of the box. It supports more than 5000+ apps and games from Google Play™, including YouTube™, Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney+ Hotstar. It also comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.



The new Mi QLED TV 75 launched in India. Credit: Xiaomi



The company added that the latest PatchWall interface brings deep integration with more than 25+ content partners, and offers unique features such as Universal search, User Centre, Kids Mode, Smart Recommendations, and Live TV to the system, making Patchwall the most comprehensive platform for content discovery and streaming on any Smart TV. PatchWall also brings together a smarter experience with the connected home hub. Users can now control home AIOT devices from the comfort of their couch with the all-new Mi Home App.

The new Mi QLED TV is said to come with future-proof technology. It features next-gen HDMI 2.1 compatible ports and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to support next-gen consoles out of the box. The device also supports e-ARC, a next-gen technology that acts as a great boost for bandwidth and audio speed, offering a true flagship experience. Furthermore, this TV has been configured with the flagship 64bit quad-core A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 MP2 graphics and 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, which means, users can effortlessly play videos on content and streaming platforms.

The new Mi QLED TV 75 is priced at Rs 1,19,999 and will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart.com from April 27 onwards.

