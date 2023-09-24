Home
business

X's (formerly Twitter) South Asia, India govt affairs head Samiran Gupta quits

Gupta joined X in February 2022 before Elon Musk acquired the company. He continued on his job after Musk fired over 80 per cent of employees in India in November.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 15:32 IST

Social media platform X's (formerly Twitter) government affairs head for India and South Asia Samiran Gupta has resigned, according to an update on his LinkedIn account.

Gupta's updated profile on LinkedIn shows that he served the company till September 2023.

An email query sent to X in this regard elicited no reply. Gupta was also unavailable to comment on the development.

(Published 24 September 2023, 15:32 IST)
