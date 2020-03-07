Yes Bank Crisis Live: Depositors money is not at risk, assures Rajnish Kumar

SBI board has given in-principle approval to pick up Yes Bank's 49% stake, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar. ED has registered PMLA case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor. Kapoor's house was raided by the ED last night. The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed Yes Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender. Track this live blog for instant updates on developments in Yes Bank. Thank you for tunning in. For more updates follow www.deccanherald.com