Yes Bank Live Updates: ED registers PMLA case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

Union Finance Minister held a press conference today regarding the YES Bank issue and said that all deposits, liabilities will be unaffected and the employees will get salaries for at least a year. RBI announces Scheme of Reconstruction and FM said that the scheme is expected to come to effect within 30 days. Former MD Rana Kapoor tries to wash off his hands from the mess at YES Bank. Earlier in the day, FM Sitharaman held a meeting with SBI Chairman on further action on Yes Bank. PhonePe is suffering an outage after RBI placed Yes Bank under moratorium. The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed Yes Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender. Track this live blog for instant updates on developments in Yes Bank. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates.
Enforcement Directorate registers case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor
Enforcement Directorate searches Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's house in Mumbai, says officials
"I am not here to continue carrying the stories of legacy. Yes, the Indian banking system has had severe challenges thanks to the way in which the government which existed between 2004-14 had handled the matter. I have reasons to put the blame on them," she said.
Sitharaman went on to question Chidambaram's handling of the crisis at two banks under the UPA-1 rule. (PTI)
'Liar liar the economy is on fire!'
The Congress party also took it to twitter to slam the Finance Minister Union Western Bank and YES Bank acquisition over the UPA government and tweeted, "
Nirmala ji, are you so bereft of ideas on how to fix the economy that you have to resort to blatant lies.
Were demo & GST launched by the UPA? Did NPA crisis explode during UPA? Did Yes Bank, PMC, IL&FS & SGRSB collapse during UPA?"
Govt is nationalising losses, privatising profits by asking SBI to take over: MSBEF
The government is following the principle of "nationalising of losses" and "privatisation of profits" by asking the State Bank of India to bail out Yes Bank, according to Maharashtra's apex banking employees' federation.
"The has asked public sector SBI to bail out private sector Yes Bank," said Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation general secretary Devidas Tuljapurkar.
The MSBEF demanded that the government should book the management of Yes Bank and make it accountable answerable for the mess.
"The corporates who have looted the bank should be put behind bars," he said.
Tuljapurkar said the RBI with its action of moratorium has created panic with the depositors but in the market everybody was contemplatingthe background why RBI has not intervened before. "RBI also should be made accountable. On thebackground RBI should carry out a special inspection of all the private sector banks. If SBI can bail out Yes Bank then why not PMC, Pen Urban or Rupee Bank. What sin depositors of those banks have committed? On the background revival of FRDI Bill will lead to insecurity with the bank depositors and adversely affect on rate of savings which may have a far-reaching effect on the economy," he said.
"This is utter failure of neoliberal policies on which government should revisit at least now," he added.
According to a gazette notification by the Ministry of Finance, no person can withdraw an amount in access of Rs 50,000 crore from the bank from March 5 to April 3 irrespective of the number of accounts he/she holds.
Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities says:
“The BSE-30 Index declined 1.9% in the current week as the spread of the Covid-19 virus across geographies spooked market participants fearing the risk of an economic slowdown in developed markets. Global markets were mixed though, with the supposed epicenter of the Corona Virus rallying 5% during the week. The Federal Reserve cut its interest rates as an emergency move. State Bank of India Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were among the top losers in the BSE-30 Index, while Power Grid, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Nestle India were among the top gainers. The major development during the week was the bailout of YES Bank by SBI and the related sharp price movements in both the stocks, especially that of YES Bank stock. Even SBI stock corrected on account of uncertainty in the amount of funds that it will have to commit to revive YES Bank. On the economy front, real GDP growth moderated to 4.7% in 3QFY20 as against an upward revised print of 5.1% in 2QFY20. FPIs sold equities worth US$1.4 bn over the past five trading sessions while DIIs bought US$2.2 bn worth of equities in the same period.”
P Chidambaram also said, "Listened to FM’s address to the media. It is obvious that the crisis has been in the making since 2017 and the government did practically nothing except 'talk to the RBI'."
"As expected, the FM has indirectly blamed the UPA for the near collapse of YES Bank contrary to her own claim that the crisis started in 2017," he said.
"Did you notice that the FM did not acknowledge the numbers of the loan book of YES Bank? Did you notice that FM did not explain how the loan book miraculously jumped from Rs 55,633 crore in March 2014 to Rs 2,41,999 crore in March 2019," he tweeted.
Reacting to FM Nirmala Sitharaman's presser, Congress senior leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said, "What is the government doing today? Is the government not merging weak public sector banks with stronger public sector banks?
Naturally, FM blamed the “legacy” of UPA. She will say that for the rest of the tenure of the BJP government!"
"The decisions to merge were taken by RBI Governors Dr C Rangarajan and Dr Y V Reddy. Why doesn’t the FM call them and ask them to explain their decisions? She might find that the decisions were correct and taken by competent Governors," he said in a tweet.
"FM was focused on what happened during the UPA. What happened was UPA did not allow any bank to reach a state of collapse. Under UPA, weak banks were merged with other banks well in time to avoid a crisis," he said.
Talking about the Union Western Bank merger lapse during the UPA government's tenure, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, "They were the same people who handled the United Western Bank, which was almost on the verge of collapsing in 2006, forcefully merged with IDBI. And today, if I have problems restoring some good health of IDBI, i am giving a pointed example of how self-appointed competent doctors had handled United Western's merger with IDBI. IDBI went down and United Western was already challenged.
Global Trust Bank, July 2004, was merged with Oriental Bank of Commerce.
Ganesh Bank of Kurundwar was merged with a private bank, Federal Bank in January 2006. In all 3, you immediately merged and washed your hands off.
How many people were held accountable for the challenges faced by all such banks?"
The Indian banking system has had severe challenges due to the banking system prior to 2014, said FM Nirmala Sithraman. "I see the opposition very keen to point a finger at us. Not here to continue carrying the stories of legacy. Yes, the Indian banking system has had severe challenges, thanks to the way in which the govt between 2004-14 handled the matters. The so-called, self-appointed doctors are saying this, they are saying Yes Bank is no bank," said the Finance Minister.
"Our priority is to ensure that Banks don't collapse, and the interest of the account holders is in place," she said.
"I see the opposition is being keen at pointing fingers at the government," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said at the press conference in New Delhi today.
"Anil Ambani Group, Essel, DHFL, ILFS, Vodafone are some of very stressed corporate whom Yes Bank lent," said Nirmala Sitharaman.
"I am closely monitoring every institution that requires attention," she said.
"Bad loans were given before 2014. Exports of YES Bank, to weak businesses has been even before 2014," she pointed out.
The Reserve Bank of India has today placed in public domain a draft scheme of reconstruction of the Yes Bank Ltd. The Reserve Bank invites suggestions and comments from members of public, including the banks' shareholders, depositors and creditors on the draft scheme.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that theinvestigative agencies saw malpractices of some executives at Yes Bank.
She further mentioned that a fine of Rs 1 crore was imposedon the bank in March 2019.
SEBI also began investigation into the bank from September 2019, she said.
Nirmala Sitharaman requests RBI to identify the cause of the problem, in creating the problem and its improper assessment. She also requested a report from the RBI.
Our govt is committed to ensuring that depositors' interests are safeguarded, said FM.
"I want RBI to ensure that due process of law is set to roll with a sense of urgency so that we should find out as to who led to the problem of this size & magnitude," said the Finance Minister.
"After the administrator does his job, a new board will be put in place. Deposits and liabilities will continue unaffected as before. Employment and salary assured at least for 1 year," said FM Sitharaman.
Attempts to get equity into Yes Bank did not materialise, says FM giving background of RBI action against lender.
In Nov 2019 it was clear Yes Bank was not able to access fund, says FM
Rs 1 crore fine imposed on bank in March 2019, Sebi started investigation in 2019 against insider trading in Yes Bank, says FM
Yes Bank suffered from weak compliance together with risky credit decision and poor governance, says FM
RBI has monitored and acted on malpractices of the bank: Finance Minister
Finance minister speaks on restructuring Yes Bank
State Bank of India has expressed its willingness to make investment in Yes Bank Ltd. and participate in its reconstruction scheme
Yes Bank's bonfire of insanity was left to burn
Late on Thursdayevening in Mumbai, Indiaplaced the troubled private-sectorlender undermoratorium.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold a presser at 4:30 pm today regarding the YES Bank matter.
Mutual Funds take a hit. Have invested Rs 526 crore in the YES Bank, led by SBI ETF Nifty 50 with Rs 116.61 crore investment.
Here is a list of who owns how much of YES Bank
Hello readers, welcome to our live coverage of the developments in Yes Bank.The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed YES Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender. Stay tuned for more updates.
These are some of the companies that have been impacted by the YES Bank moratorium
Chaos grips YES Bank. Marathon meetings by the management as they decide how to go about Mutual Fund redemptions after RBI imposes a cap of Rs 50,000 on withdrawals.
Yes Bank Moratorium: A quick stock at the situation
Yes Bank has been disconnected by all three networks and PhonePe is expected to switch to a new PSP soon. Question is what happens to UPI IDs of the users as they are generated by Yes Bank. Clarity from NPCI is expected soon.
NEFT: No inward credits are coming from Yes Bank. Outward transactions going to Yes bank are also rejected at RBI.
RTGS: Settlement window was already over and hence there was no impact yesterday. IFSC code is blocked at RBI so the transaction may not happen today.
CTS: NPCI has kept a hold on the clearing files. They have informed that all the cheque drawn on YES bank, sent by the collecting banks for clearing is being cancelled in the clearing file. They are going to share a file which will be net of YES bank records. Collecting banks will have to treat all the yes banks cheque as returned. This would also mean that in inward clearing shall not receive any cheque’s from yes bank.
IMPS/UPI: NPCI has already blocked transactions from yes bank.
ATM: NFS network is blocked for yes bank cards, that is, no transactions on other bank ATM for yes bank cardholders.
NACH : NCPI has unwinded the batches and has kept the settlement on hold for yesterday's yesterday's last twobatches. No transactions from today.
People standing in queue to withdraw mony from Yes Bank. (DH Photo)
RBI's resolution plan on Yes Bank likely today, reports CNBC-TV18.
Yes Bank problem bank-specific, not sectoral: SBI chief Rajnish Kumar
A day after the RBI superseded the board of India's fourth-largest private sector lender Yes Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Friday said the problem at hand is lender-specific and not sectoral.
On Thursday, the SBI board gave its "in-principle" approval to exploring investment opportunities in Yes Bank.
I want to assure every depositor's money is safe, and I’m in constant touch with RBI, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
No clue about Yes Bank's situation, says ex-MD Rana Kapoor
First reaction has come from the Yes Bank's co-founder. Former MD Rana Kapoor tries to wash off his hands from the mess at YES Bank. "I have been out of the bank for a very long time. I exited Yes Bank on January 1, 2019. So really no clue," Kapoor tells DH
It's pertinent to note that the stress in the bank's loan book was caused majorly due to loans disbursed during his tenure. It was only after a scathing letter by the Reserve Bank that he had to step down as chairman of the bank. However, he continued as the promoter of the lender till three months back, when he sold all his shareholding in Yes Bank.
"I am not able to withdraw the money from YesBank. ATMs don't have cash. I have a salary account with them," YesBank account holder to DH.
NSE puts restrictions on Yes Bank shares
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday put restrictions on Yes Bank shares in various segments, including futures and options.
In a rare move, capital-starved Yes Bank was on Thursday placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.
All depositors of Yes Bank are safe. No need to panic, says SBI Chairman.
I want to assure all depositors that their funds will remain safe, and there is no need to panic, says Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Yes Bank.
Equity investors' loss stands at Rs 4.5 lakh crore.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds meeting with SBI Chairman on further action on Yes Bank.
Yes Bank's chief economist sold Rs 19 crore worth of shares by December 2019. More than three months back five insiders offloaded shared worth Rs 35 crore.
RBI will come out with a scheme "very shortly" and depositors' interest will be fully protected, Usha Thorat, former Deputy Governor, RBI tells CNBC-TV18. She further said that very swift action will be seen from RBI to revive Yes Bank - 30 days is the outer limit.
The plan is to have a credible revival plan for Yes Bank, saysRBI Board Member Sachin Chaturvedi.
Yes Bank shares tank 45% after RBI caps withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000
Beleaguered Yes Bank’s share prices dropped nearly 45% on Friday after the RBI capped withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000 last night.
Even though YesBank had been facing trouble for the last few months, it accounted for around 40 % of all the UPI transactions in the country at 514 million transactions in January 2020. The total UPI transactions stood at 1.31 billion, as per data collected from its parent’s site NPCI in January 2020. The other significant players with maximum UPI transactions were Google Pay and Paytm Payments Bank. YesBank has over 20 such partnerships with third-party applications, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
A flurry of resignations starts at Yes Bank after the RBI action. Two top executives have already resigned till now, sources confirm to DH.
'Supersession of Yes Bank Board raises very serious questions on financial sector'
The supersession of Yes Bank Board by RBI andlimit on withdrawals has once again raised very serious questions on the well being of our financial sector. The govt has completely failed to address any problems in our economy. Who is to be held accountable? asks Congress
Yes Bank shares tank 30% after RBI decree
Beleaguered Yes Bank’s share prices dropped nearly 30% on Friday after the RBI capped withdrawal limitstoRs 50,000 last night.
At 09:50 AMthe stock was trading at Rs25.80, down by Rs11.00on the NSE.
In a late evening notification on Thursday, RBI said that entire board of the YES Bank has been superseded and Prashant Kumar, ex-DMD and CFO of State Bank of India, has been appointed as the administrator under Section 36ACA (2) of the Act.
Yes Bank has not been able to raisefunds to buffer
Yes Bank shares drop 15% after RBI caps withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000
Beleaguered Yes Bank’s share prices dropped nearly 15% on Friday after the RBI capped withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000 last night.
At 09:22 am the stock was trading at Rs. 31.30, down by Rs. 5.50, on the NSE. In a late evening notification on Thursday, RBI said that entire board of the YES Bank has been superseded and Prashant Kumar, ex-DMD and CFO of State Bank of India, has been appointed as the administrator under Section 36ACA (2) of the Act.
What Yes Bank customers are complaining about:
* The website was down since last evening
* ATMs are not working
* Unable to do online banking
* RBI cap of withdrawal of 50,000will affectcash payments at the start of the month
* App is not functioning
PhonePe had a tie-up with Yes Bank and their services are hit because of it.
PhonePehas said that they are working on rectifying the issue and plan to get services back as soon as possible.
We are temporarily unavailable. We are going through an unscheduled maintenance activity. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We’ll be back soon, saysPhonePe.
Many users of fintech platforms such as Phone Pe have complained that they are unable to make transactions after the RBI placed a moratorium on YES bank late last night.
"Unfortunately my salary account is with Yes Bank and I'm am unable to do online transaction since last evening till about morning. The server is down. I am worried that I'm not going to get my money immediately," Communication Professional Annet Pillai, whose salary account is with YES Bank tells DH.
Customer of YES Bank tells DH that they are not able to access their net banking services.
"The suddencollapse of Yes Bank has been averted now by the RBI and government," says Macquarie. The brokerage retains its "Underperform" call on the stock, with a target price of Rs 25.
JP Morgan has revised Yes Banks target price from Rs 55 to Rs 1 per share.
It’s likely to be a day of panic as trust in the financial system gets questioned. Investors should stay on the sidelines and wait for the storm to settle. Investors should definitely avoid the temptation of buying into Yes Bank just because it falls today. In the past investors who have tried to do such bottom fishing in hopes of revival in stocks like RCOM, Jet Airways have lost their entire capital. It’s most likely that the Yes bank stock will go to 0 and get delisted over the next few months: Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO of Samco Securities.
RBI takes over control of Yes Bank; caps withdrawal to Rs 50,000
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed YES Bank under moratorium andrestricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender.
According to a gazette notification by the Ministry of Finance, no person can withdraw an amount in access of Rs 50,000 crore from the bank from March 5 to April 3 irrespective of the number of accounts he/she holds.
Yes Bank has been marred with a highly stressed corporate book. The bank has more than 11% exposure to realtors and shadow banks. Due to this and bulging contingent liabilities, the bank hasn't been able to garner funds to buffer it's depleting capital. In the past 5 months, the bank has witnessed huge withdrawals by the depositors as well.
This move comes amid the news of public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) bailing out the bank.
YES Bank has not been able to raisefunds to buffer up depleting capital. To add to the woes, the bank has been witnessing a high level of withdrawals from the depositors in recent days, thereby causing a drop in its CASA ratio.Current Account-Saving Account (CASA) is the cheapest form of funds available to the banks.
The government has also directed the bank not to pay any creditor in excess of Rs 50,000.
"The Central Government hereby also directs that during the period of moratorium, the Yes Bank Limited, Mumbai, Maharashtra (the said banking company) shall not, without the permission in writing of the Reserve Bank of India make, in the aggregate, payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs. 50,000 lying to his credit, in any savings, current or any other deposit account, by whatever name called," the notification by the government said.
The Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance issued the direction in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 45 of theBanking Regulation Act, 1949 (10 of 1949).
In a late evening notification, RBI said that entire board of the YES Bank has been superseded and Prashant Kumar, ex-DMD and CFO of State Bank of India has been appointed as the administrator under Section 36ACA (2) of the Act.