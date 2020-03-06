Yes Bank Live Updates: RBI has put out scheme for restructuring; scheme to be effective within 30 days, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister is holding a press conference today regarding the YES Bank issue. RBI announces Scheme of Reconstruction and FM said that the scheme is expected to come to effect within 30 day. Former MD Rana Kapoor tries to wash off his hands from the mess at YES Bank. Earlier in the day, FM Sitharaman held a meeting with SBI Chairman on further action on Yes Bank. PhonePe is suffering an outage after RBI placed Yes Bank under moratorium. PhonePe has a tie-up with Yes Bank. The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed Yes Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender. Track this live blog for instant updates on developments in Yes Bank. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates.