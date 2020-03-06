Yes Bank News Live Updates: PhonePe suffers outage after RBI places Yes Bank under moratorium

PhonePe is suffering an outage after RBI placed Yes Bank under moratorium. PhonePe has a tie-up with Yes Bank. The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed Yes Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender. Track this live blog for instant updates on developments in Yes Bank.
Markets Live: Nifty crashes by 1,200 points, Sensex below 1,000 pts; Yes Bank slumps 25%
Follow live updates of markets here
Yes Bank shares drop 15% after RBI caps withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000
Beleaguered Yes Bank’s share prices dropped nearly 15% on Friday after the RBI capped withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000 last night.
At 09:22 am the stock was trading at Rs. 31.30, down by Rs. 5.50, on the NSE. In a late evening notification on Thursday, RBI said that entire board of the YES Bank has been superseded and Prashant Kumar, ex-DMD and CFO of State Bank of India, has been appointed as the administrator under Section 36ACA (2) of the Act.
Read the full report here
What Yes Bank customers are complaining about:
* The website was down since last evening
* ATMs are not working
* Unable to do online banking
* RBI cap of withdrawal of 50,000will affectcash payments at the start of the month
* App is not functioning
Markets Live: Sensex crashes 1,400 points; Yes Bank slumps 14%
Follow live updates of markets here
PhonePe had a tie-up with Yes Bank and their services are hit because of it.
PhonePehas said that they are working on rectifying the issue and plan to get services back as soon as possible.
We are temporarily unavailable. We are going through an unscheduled maintenance activity. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We’ll be back soon, saysPhonePe.
Many users of fintech platforms such as Phone Pe have complained that they are unable to make transactions after the RBI placed a moratorium on YES bank late last night.
"Unfortunately my salary account is with Yes Bank and I'm am unable to do online transaction since last evening till about morning. The server is down. I am worried that I'm not going to get my money immediately," Communication Professional Annet Pillai, whose salary account is with YES Bank tells DH.
Sensex crashes by 900 points in pre-open. Yes Bank's shares are down by 10% in pre-open. Follow live updates of markets here
Customer of YES Bank tells DH that they are not able to access their net banking services.
"The suddencollapse of Yes Bank has been averted now by the RBI and government," says Macquarie. The brokerage retains its "Underperform" call on the stock, with a target price of Rs 25.
JP Morgan has revised Yes Banks target price from Rs 55 to Rs 1 per share.
It’s likely to be a day of panic as trust in the financial system gets questioned. Investors should stay on the sidelines and wait for the storm to settle. Investors should definitely avoid the temptation of buying into Yes Bank just because it falls today. In the past investors who have tried to do such bottom fishing in hopes of revival in stocks like RCOM, Jet Airways have lost their entire capital. It’s most likely that the Yes bank stock will go to 0 and get delisted over the next few months: Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO of Samco Securities.
RBI takes over control of Yes Bank; caps withdrawal to Rs 50,000
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed YES Bank under moratorium andrestricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender.
According to a gazette notification by the Ministry of Finance, no person can withdraw an amount in access of Rs 50,000 crore from the bank from March 5 to April 3 irrespective of the number of accounts he/she holds.
Read the report here
Yes Bank has been marred with a highly stressed corporate book. The bank has more than 11% exposure to realtors and shadow banks. Due to this and bulging contingent liabilities, the bank hasn't been able to garner funds to buffer it's depleting capital. In the past 5 months, the bank has witnessed huge withdrawals by the depositors as well.
This move comes amid the news of public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) bailing out the bank.
YES Bank has not been able to raisefunds to buffer up depleting capital. To add to the woes, the bank has been witnessing a high level of withdrawals from the depositors in recent days, thereby causing a drop in its CASA ratio.Current Account-Saving Account (CASA) is the cheapest form of funds available to the banks.
The government has also directed the bank not to pay any creditor in excess of Rs 50,000.
"The Central Government hereby also directs that during the period of moratorium, the Yes Bank Limited, Mumbai, Maharashtra (the said banking company) shall not, without the permission in writing of the Reserve Bank of India make, in the aggregate, payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs. 50,000 lying to his credit, in any savings, current or any other deposit account, by whatever name called," the notification by the government said.
The Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance issued the direction in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 45 of theBanking Regulation Act, 1949 (10 of 1949).
In a late evening notification, RBI said that entire board of the YES Bank has been superseded and Prashant Kumar, ex-DMD and CFO of State Bank of India has been appointed as the administrator under Section 36ACA (2) of the Act.
According to a gazette notification by the Ministry of Finance, no person can withdraw an amount in access of Rs 50,000 crore from the bank from March 5 to April 3 irrespective of the number of accounts he/she holds.
Hello readers, welcome to our live coverage of the developments in Yes Bank.The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed YES Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender. Stay tuned for more updates.