YES Bank reports loss of Rs 3,668.33 crore in Q4

The crisis hit YES Bank has reported losses worth Rs 3,668.33 crore in the March quarter on a standalone basis, while the Bank's deposit base continued to erode even after State Bank of India assumed control of the bank.

The profits of the bank were hit by the Rs 4,872.34 crore worth of amount set aside for the provisions against the bad loans.

Both the interest earned and interest expended declined for the bank, indicating at a lesser business for the bank. The net interest income of the bank stood at Rs 1,274 crore, almost half of Rs 2,506 crore in the year-ago period.

AT1 write off helps shoring accounts

However, on the consolidated basis, the bank clocked profit worth Rs 2,665.19 crore, on back of one time gain of income from the write-down of Basel III compliant Additional Tier I (AT I) Bonds amounting to Rs 8,415 crore.

The return on equity for the bank deteriorated further to negative (-)117.7%.

The bank clocked annual losses worth staggering Rs 22,714.96 crore, primarily driven by the losses clocked in the third quarter. In December quarter, the bank had reported losses of Rs 18,560 crore -- highest by any bank in a quarter.

March quarter marked the collapse of YES Bank, as the bank was taken over by a consortium of peers led by the State Bank of India.

Deposit erosion continues

However, despite SBI taking over the Bank, the deposit base continued to erode. Since the day SBI assumed control of the bank, the deposit base has further eroded by a whopping Rs 34,789 crore, most of which came after the moratorium was lifted on the Bank on March 18. The deposit base of the bank, as of date stands at Rs 1.02 lakh crore, less than half of what it used to be at end of September 2018.

Between January and March, the Bank had seen net withdrawals of Rs 60,391.46 crore. As a result, the Bank's CASA ratio -- the cheapest source of the funds for banks -- has depleted by 5.5 percentage points in the quarter and stood at 26.6% by the March-end.