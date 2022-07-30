Yes Bank to raise $1.1 bn through US private equity cos

Yes Bank to raise $1.1 bn via stake sale to US private equity firms

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 30 2022, 01:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 01:39 ist
The company will also issue 2.56 billion share warrants at a price of Rs 14.82 ($0.1868) per warrant to both the investors. Credit: AFP Photo

India's Yes Bank Ltd said on Friday it will sell up to 10 per cent stake to US private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc and Advent International for $1.1 billion.

Yes Bank will raise the funds through a combination of about $640 million in shares and about $475 million in share warrants, the private lender said in a statement.

Yes Bank will offer 3.69 billion shares to affiliates of Carlyle Group and Advent for Rs 13.78 ($0.1737) apiece.

The company will also issue 2.56 billion share warrants at a price of Rs 14.82 ($0.1868) per warrant to both the investors.

Earlier this month, Yes Bank said it would seek to raise about $1 billion in this financial year as it exits a reconstruction plan after two years.

The company also selected an asset reconstruction firm belonging to private equity firm JC Flowers as the base bidder for the sale of bad loans worth Rs 48,000 crore ($6.05 billion).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

YES Bank
Business News
Banking

What's Brewing

Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia

The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia

Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message

Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message

'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

 